Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

110,963 KM

Details Description Features

$11,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,600

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

  1. 8240598
  2. 8240598
  3. 8240598
  4. 8240598
  5. 8240598
  6. 8240598
  7. 8240598
  8. 8240598
  9. 8240598
  10. 8240598
  11. 8240598
  12. 8240598
  13. 8240598
  14. 8240598
  15. 8240598
  16. 8240598
  17. 8240598
  18. 8240598
  19. 8240598
  20. 8240598
  21. 8240598
  22. 8240598
  23. 8240598
  24. 8240598
  25. 8240598
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,600

+ taxes & licensing

110,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240598
  • Stock #: P880
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F21CL245908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P880
  • Mileage 110,963 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD FOCUS SE SPORT FUN SEDAN AWESOME ON GAS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Spark...
 98,667 KM
$8,868 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE
 110,963 KM
$11,600 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 141,015 KM
$16,300 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory