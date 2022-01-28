$11,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,600
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2012 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
110,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8240598
- Stock #: P880
- VIN: 1FAHP3F21CL245908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,963 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD FOCUS SE SPORT FUN SEDAN AWESOME ON GAS
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
