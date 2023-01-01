$13,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Civic
Si Coupe 6-Speed MT #Honda Factory Performance
2012 Honda Civic
Si Coupe 6-Speed MT #Honda Factory Performance
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
175,256KM
Used
VIN 2HGFG4A51CH101251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # TRD194
- Mileage 175,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Prepare for an adrenaline rush with this 2012 Honda Civic Si Coupe, an essential source of driving excitement. Its robust 201 hp, 2.4L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine paired with a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission promises an exhilarating performance.
This rare find, one of only 400 HFP models made for Canada, boasts an array of standout features:
Experience audio excellence with the 360-watt Premium audio system, featuring 7 speakers including a subwoofer. Enjoy precision with the aluminum shift knob wrapped in leather, enhancing the sporty feel. Exterior enhancements like the body-colored rear decklid spoiler and chrome exhaust finisher add flair to the design.
Navigate effortlessly using the Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System. The HFP model elevates its allure with sculpted side skirts, an aggressive chin and rear spoiler, factory-lowered suspension, and 18-inch wheels for a sportier look.
Inside, revel in the bordello-red floor mats, racing-style seats, and contrasting red stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter boot. This limited-edition Civic Si Coupe is not just a car; it's a statement, designed to deliver excitement and style at every turn.Included 4 winter tires on steel rims.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2012 Honda Civic