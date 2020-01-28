Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$16,869

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4545663
  • Stock #: BZ1082
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H78CH114386
Exterior Colour
Other
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles!<br><br>
Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is a General Motors Factory Certified Cadillac Pre-Owned location. When you purchase a Certified Cadillac Pre-Owned vehicle, you'll receive a manufacturer's backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, a 150 plus point inspection of the vehicle, and a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege.<br><br>

Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for most current information.<br><br>

Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing Available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (888) 863-5791 or Text 1 (204) 400-4250! Dealer Permit #5118

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

