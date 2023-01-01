$20,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Ridgeline
Touring|Navi|Camera|Loaded|LowKMS|Serviced
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$20,994
- Listing ID: 10464069
- Stock #: U11895A
- VIN: 5FPYK1F52CB551095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,741 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Ridgeline Touring - Heated leather seats, back up camera, fully serviced and ready to go!
Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Timing Belt Replaced, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Leather, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.
3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
