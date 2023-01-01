Menu
2012 Honda Ridgeline

181,741 KM

Details Description Features

$20,994

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Touring|Navi|Camera|Loaded|LowKMS|Serviced

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

181,741KM
Used
  • Stock #: U11895A
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F52CB551095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,741 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Ridgeline Touring - Heated leather seats, back up camera, fully serviced and ready to go!

Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Timing Belt Replaced, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Leather, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.



3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

