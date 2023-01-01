2012 Honda Ridgeline

$20,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 7 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10464069

10464069 Stock #: U11895A

U11895A VIN: 5FPYK1F52CB551095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # U11895A

Mileage 181,741 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.