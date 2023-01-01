Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

189,524 KM

Details Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607832
  • Stock #: J23084
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG2CC296998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J23084
  • Mileage 189,524 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 98,780 KM
$94,950 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Veloste...
 53,451 KM
$30,950 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru WRX Spor...
 19,416 KM
$45,950 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory