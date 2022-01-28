$13,500+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2012 Kia Optima
Hybrid Sedan #Low Kms #Fuel Efficient
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$13,500
- Listing ID: 8157664
- Stock #: PFP-361
- VIN: KNAGM4AD6C5026084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 44,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Its not your ordinary hybrid midsize sedan. The 2012 Optima
Hybrid delivers class-leading horsepower and highway fuel efficiency of 40 mpg. All thanks to the electric motor, a
lighter and more powerful lithium polymer battery, regenerative braking, reduced
engine friction, electric-powered air conditioning and aerodynamic styling, Equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, Audio system, 6-speakers with dash mounted tweeters, Infotainment system with rear camera display, Bluetooth wireless technology, Push button start, Active Eco system, Dual zone climate control, Power doors, Power windows, Heated seats, 8-way power adjustable seats and power lumbar support, 60/40 split folding rear seat.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
