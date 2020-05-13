2012 Kia Sportage

+ taxes & licensing
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Good things come in perfectly sized packages. This LX FWD model features: 2.4L 4cyl engine, 6 speed Automatic Transmission w/ Sportmatic Shifting, 16 inch alloy rims, Stereo with CD, USB/Aux ports, Bluetooth steaming audio, Steering wheel mounted controls w/ Bluetooth hands free calling and heated cloth seats in the front.
Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.
Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
