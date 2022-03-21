Menu
2012 MINI Cooper

140,037 KM

Details Description Features

$12,200

+ tax & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2012 MINI Cooper

2012 MINI Cooper

Classic

2012 MINI Cooper

Classic

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,200

+ taxes & licensing

140,037KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8731748
  • Stock #: P918
  • VIN: WMWSU3C50CT257018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 140,037 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MINI COOPER GREAT FUN LITTLE RUN ABOUT CAR WITH A 4CYL ENGINE...SO SPORTY AND THE FEEL OF A RACER

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

