$12,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,200
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2012 MINI Cooper
2012 MINI Cooper
Classic
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,200
+ taxes & licensing
140,037KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8731748
- Stock #: P918
- VIN: WMWSU3C50CT257018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 140,037 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MINI COOPER GREAT FUN LITTLE RUN ABOUT CAR WITH A 4CYL ENGINE...SO SPORTY AND THE FEEL OF A RACER
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4