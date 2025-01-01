Menu
Nice SUV AWD Heated seats, Remote start, Sunroof, Fully loaded , GT Package . With 2 sets of Tires and Rims Low KMs

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

167,608 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
12312830

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AU3CZ605196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-XXXX

204-717-9990

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

