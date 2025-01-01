$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
167,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AU3CZ605196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,608 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice SUV AWD Heated seats, Remote start, Sunroof, Fully loaded , GT Package . With 2 sets of Tires and Rims Low KMs
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
2012 Mitsubishi RVR