$14,950+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
Laramie Leather/Cloth - 4x4
2012 RAM 1500
Laramie Leather/Cloth - 4x4
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
272,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7NT5CS338811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 272,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
2012 RAM 1500