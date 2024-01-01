Menu
2012 RAM 1500

272,253 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

Laramie Leather/Cloth - 4x4

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie Leather/Cloth - 4x4

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

272,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7NT5CS338811

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 272,253 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player
Navigation System

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2012 RAM 1500