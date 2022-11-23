Menu
2012 RAM 3500

314,477 KM

Details Features

$44,950

+ tax & licensing
$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn DIESEL,Dually,Mega Cab, 4X4

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn DIESEL,Dually,Mega Cab, 4X4

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

314,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387292
  Stock #: JJ22161
  VIN: 3C63DRNL8CG202973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JJ22161
  • Mileage 314,477 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

