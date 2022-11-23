2012 RAM 3500

$44,950 + taxes & licensing 3 1 4 , 4 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9387292

9387292 Stock #: JJ22161

JJ22161 VIN: 3C63DRNL8CG202973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JJ22161

Mileage 314,477 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

