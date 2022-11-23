$44,950+ tax & licensing
$44,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2012 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn DIESEL,Dually,Mega Cab, 4X4
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
314,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: JJ22161
- VIN: 3C63DRNL8CG202973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 314,477 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
