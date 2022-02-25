$30,950+ tax & licensing
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2013 Audi A6
3.0T AWD, Loaded , Nice Looking, Sporty Sedan
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
141,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8450256
- Stock #: J22036
- VIN: WAUFGCFC1DN050209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,219 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
