2013 Audi A6

141,219 KM

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
3.0T AWD, Loaded , Nice Looking, Sporty Sedan

3.0T AWD, Loaded , Nice Looking, Sporty Sedan

Location

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

141,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450256
  • Stock #: J22036
  • VIN: WAUFGCFC1DN050209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

