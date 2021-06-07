Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac XTS

125,109 KM

Details Description

$18,377

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,377

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac XTS

2013 Cadillac XTS

W20 Livery Package

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac XTS

W20 Livery Package

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 7254536
  2. 7254536
  3. 7254536
  4. 7254536
  5. 7254536
  6. 7254536
  7. 7254536
  8. 7254536
  9. 7254536
  10. 7254536
  11. 7254536
  12. 7254536
  13. 7254536
  14. 7254536
  15. 7254536
  16. 7254536
  17. 7254536
  18. 7254536
  19. 7254536
  20. 7254536
  21. 7254536
Contact Seller

$18,377

+ taxes & licensing

125,109KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7254536
  • Stock #: Z2001
  • VIN: 2G61W5S39D9107408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet our great looking 2013 Cadillac XTS Sedan shown in an impressive Black Raven finish. Powered by a 3.6 Litre that offers 304hp on demand while tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifting. This Front Wheel Drive secures approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road along with magnetic ride control, and a very balanced suspension with 19-inch wheels and Brembo brakes helps find 60mph swiftly. Inside our XTS, prepare to be impressed. CUE integrates phone and audio into an 8-inch touchscreen as it's interface operates like an iPhone or iPad along with Bose audio. Our power seating holds you in place and it's easy to find a comfortable position even if you sit in back. Power telescopic wheel, push-button start, and pure luxury surrounds your ownership. Upscale park assist, remote start, and power lumbar promise comfort coast to coast. Our Cadillac comes with advanced safety features such as Airbags, ABS and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2013 Cadillac XTS W2...
 125,109 KM
$18,377 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 136,799 KM
$29,123 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 63,373 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory