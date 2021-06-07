+ taxes & licensing
Meet our great looking 2013 Cadillac XTS Sedan shown in an impressive Black Raven finish. Powered by a 3.6 Litre that offers 304hp on demand while tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifting. This Front Wheel Drive secures approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road along with magnetic ride control, and a very balanced suspension with 19-inch wheels and Brembo brakes helps find 60mph swiftly. Inside our XTS, prepare to be impressed. CUE integrates phone and audio into an 8-inch touchscreen as it's interface operates like an iPhone or iPad along with Bose audio. Our power seating holds you in place and it's easy to find a comfortable position even if you sit in back. Power telescopic wheel, push-button start, and pure luxury surrounds your ownership. Upscale park assist, remote start, and power lumbar promise comfort coast to coast. Our Cadillac comes with advanced safety features such as Airbags, ABS and accident avoidance features to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
