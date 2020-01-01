Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Ed 4WD 6 Passenger *New Transmission w

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Ed 4WD 6 Passenger *New Transmission w

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$21,405

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,557KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471197
  • Stock #: V5711
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA8DG340108
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
New Transmission with 1 year Warranty through Trans-Tech in Winnipeg. Vortec 4.8L V8 Engine. Features include Keyless Entry, Split Cloth 40/20/40 Seat, Driver Lumbar, Trailer Tow Package, Onstar, and Sirius XM Radio; with 30 Day 50/50 Mechanical Coverage! <br><br> At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to
ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value
Priced Vehicles! <br><br>

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is a General Motors Factory Certified
Cadillac Pre-Owned location. When you purchase a Certified Cadillac
Pre-Owned vehicle, you'll receive a manufacturer's backed warranty with
24-hour roadside assistance, a 150 plus point inspection of the vehicle,
and a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege.<br><br>

Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including
government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation
fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications
and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for most
current information.<br><br>

Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing Available. Trades Welcome! Call
us at 1 (888) 863-5791 or Text 1 (204) 400-4250! Dealer Permit #5118

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

