$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD #Thunder Edition
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
155,948KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9206284
- Stock #: PFP-524
- VIN: 3GCPKSE73DG205632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 155,948 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
