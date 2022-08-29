Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

155,948 KM

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD #Thunder Edition

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD #Thunder Edition

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

155,948KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9206284
  • Stock #: PFP-524
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE73DG205632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,948 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

