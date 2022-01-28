$8,868+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,868
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2013 Chevrolet Spark
2013 Chevrolet Spark
1LT Auto
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,868
+ taxes & licensing
98,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8240601
- Stock #: P879
- VIN: KL8CD6S90DC575339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,667 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 CHEVROLET SPARK 1LT 4CYL COMPACT SEDAN SO FUEL EFFECIENT THAT YOU WILL BE SAVING DOLLARS NOT PENNIES
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4