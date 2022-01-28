Menu
2013 Chevrolet Spark

98,667 KM

$8,868

+ tax & licensing
$8,868

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2013 Chevrolet Spark

2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Auto

2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Auto

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,868

+ taxes & licensing

98,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8240601
  Stock #: P879
  VIN: KL8CD6S90DC575339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,667 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHEVROLET SPARK 1LT 4CYL COMPACT SEDAN SO FUEL EFFECIENT THAT YOU WILL BE SAVING DOLLARS NOT PENNIES

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

