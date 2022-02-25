$13,100+ tax & licensing
$13,100
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2013 Chevrolet Spark
2013 Chevrolet Spark
1LT Auto
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,100
+ taxes & licensing
132,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8424609
- Stock #: P885
- VIN: KL8CD6S93DC502059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,208 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 CHEVY SPARK SUB COMPACT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
