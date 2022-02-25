2013 Chevrolet Spark...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,100 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 2 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8424609

8424609 Stock #: P885

P885 VIN: KL8CD6S93DC502059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,208 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.