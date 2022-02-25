Menu
2013 Chevrolet Spark

132,208 KM

Details Description Features

$13,100

+ tax & licensing
$13,100

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2013 Chevrolet Spark

2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Auto

2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Auto

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,100

+ taxes & licensing

132,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8424609
  • Stock #: P885
  • VIN: KL8CD6S93DC502059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,208 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHEVY SPARK SUB COMPACT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

