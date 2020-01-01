Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

89,501 KM

Details Description Features

$14,449

+ tax & licensing
$14,449

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew #Heated Steering wheel #Power Sliding Doors

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew #Heated Steering wheel #Power Sliding Doors

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$14,449

+ taxes & licensing

89,501KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6267381
  Stock #: B024
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG1DR724481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,501 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan features a 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Factory command start, Rear view camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Stow n' Go seating with roof rack and side roof rails, Uconnect 6.5 - inch touch screen display, Interior LED ambient lighting, Power 8-way adjustable power seats, Power passenger seat, 3-zone automatic temperature control, Rear overhead console, Power sliding doors, Power liftgate, Power windows, Power door locks.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

