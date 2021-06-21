2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$12,622 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 4 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7437692

7437692 Stock #: Z2233

Z2233 VIN: 2C4RDGDG4DR699219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z2233

Mileage 130,481 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Roof Rack Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Convenience Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE Remote Trunk Release Seating Power Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leatherette Upholstery Additional Features Hard Top BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Driver Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Auxiliary Power Outlet Power Telescopic Steering HDD-Hard Drive

