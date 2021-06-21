Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,481 KM

Details Features

$12,622

+ tax & licensing
$12,622

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus *DVD* *Heated Seats/Wheel* *Leather*

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew Plus *DVD* *Heated Seats/Wheel* *Leather*

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$12,622

+ taxes & licensing

130,481KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7437692
  • Stock #: Z2233
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4DR699219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z2233
  • Mileage 130,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Roof Rack
Tire Pressure Monitoring
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Remote Trunk Release
Power Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leatherette Upholstery
Hard Top
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Telescopic Steering
HDD-Hard Drive

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

