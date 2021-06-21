+ taxes & licensing
Our 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus shown in Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat offers amazing value for the family or anyone needing more room. Powered by a 3.6 Liter Pentastar V6 that produces 283hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that offers a second overdrive to enhance the fuel efficiency. The needs of the family may be a simple trip to school or getting all the gear to the game, either way, you will appreciate the Stow 'n Go system in this Front Wheel Drive as much as you appreciate seeing approximately 9.4L 100km on the highway. This Crew Plus trim offers power everything from windows to pedals to doors to remote start. Enjoy tri-zone temperature controls, heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, ambient overhead lighting, sunscreen glass, an upgraded sound system, fog lamps and more. If you want an adaptable, practical, minivan with some fun and innovative options, this Grand Caravan has just what you need. Your family deserves more than the standard safety features and Dodge delivers that to you and your precious cargo with more than 7 airbags and a host of safety conveniences you once only dreamed of. If anyone has sold more minivans, please step up. Our Grand Caravan is the ultimate family vessel and this one is waiting for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
