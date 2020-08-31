Menu
2013 Ford Escape

138,656 KM

Details Description Features

$10,936

+ tax & licensing
$10,936

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

S|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

138,656KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5785161
  • Stock #: U11293A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F77DUD28175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2013 Ford Escape S Air Conditioning|Power Windows/Doors/Mirrors|Traction Control|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



2.5L I4

Reviews:

* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Electric Mirrors

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

