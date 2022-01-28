$13,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
217,712KM
- Listing ID: 8183175
- Stock #: P865-1
- VIN: 1FMCU9H96DUA55622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,712 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
