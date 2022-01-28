Menu
2013 Ford Escape

217,712 KM

Details

$13,500

$13,500
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

217,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8183175
  • Stock #: P865-1
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H96DUA55622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,712 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

