2013 Ford Escape
SE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8240595
- Stock #: P872
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX4DUD60502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,015 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD ESCAPE SE 4CYL GREAT SUV THATS FUN TO DRIVE AND EASY ON FUEL
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
