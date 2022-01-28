Menu
2013 Ford Escape

141,015 KM

Details Description Features

$16,300

+ tax & licensing
$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

141,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8240595
  Stock #: P872
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX4DUD60502

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 141,015 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD ESCAPE SE 4CYL GREAT SUV THATS FUN TO DRIVE AND EASY ON FUEL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

