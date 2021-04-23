+ taxes & licensing
204-717-6000
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-717-6000
Climb inside our 2013 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4 shown in Sterling Gray! Powered by an impressive 5.0 Litre V8 that offers 360hp tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission w/Tow/Haul Mode. Our Four Wheel Drive helps secure approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway while enjoying a quiet ride. Find that reliability and performance have made the tough F-150 one of the top-selling full-size trucks on the market today with best in class once again in towing and payload capacity while showing off the removable tailgate with lift assist, fog lamps, and chrome grille. Inside our XLT, find a durable and stylish cabin with comfortable seating for all and an easy-to-read modern display center with great storage spaces. SYNC your phone to the AM/FM/CD stereo to become hands-free. Supportive seating, power accessories, and other amenities make every moment in F-Series a joy to drive or ride in. Ford offers a high-strength steel safety cage that keeps you secure along with six standard airbags, SOS post-crash Alert, Trailer Sway and Roll Stability control, and ABS. F-150 XLT has everything you could ask for in a full-size truck for work or play, you have made an excellent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
