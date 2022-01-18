Menu
2013 Ford Focus

122,619 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatch #Leather #Remote Start

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatch #Leather #Remote Start

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

122,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8140627
  • Stock #: TRD85
  • VIN: 1FADP3N28DL227939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD85
  • Mileage 122,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Handles fuel with care. This 2013 Ford Focus features a fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with SYNC with MyFord Touch which includes 4.2-inch display in instrument cluster 6-inch touch screen in center stack and media hub with 2 USB ports, Audio system from Sony with 10-speakers, Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control, Power windows with global one touch up/down, Rear view camera, Remote start system, Keyless entry with push button start, Reverse sensing system, Dual zone temperature control, Power adjustable seats, Body colour heated sideview mirrors with integrated blind spot mirrors, turn signal indicators and security approach lamps, Ambient lighting, Leather trimmed heated seats.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

