2013 GMC Terrain

105,184 KM

Details

$13,597

+ tax & licensing
$13,597

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE1 AWD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE1 AWD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$13,597

+ taxes & licensing

105,184KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5886330
  Stock #: TRD21
  VIN: 2GKFLREK4D6302005

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # TRD21
  Mileage 105,184 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 GMC Terrain comes equipped with a fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed transmission, AWD, Factory remote start, Rear view Camera, 7-inch high resolution color touch screen display, Bluetooth hands free calling, Remote keyless entry, Audio 6-speakers, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Liftgate manual with fixed glass, Alloy wheels, Child safety locks.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

