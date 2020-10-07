Menu
2013 Honda Civic

183,954 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

LX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

183,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6114033
  • Stock #: R20347B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F42DH026211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2013 Honda Civic LX Heated Front Seats|Cruise|Air Conditioning|ABS|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Heated Front Seat(s)

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

