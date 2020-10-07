2013 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Seating Heated Front Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.