2013 Honda Civic

139,713 KM

Details Description Features

Touring|Warranty|Navi|Rmt Start|Htd Lthr|Loaded

2013 Honda Civic

Touring|Warranty|Navi|Rmt Start|Htd Lthr|Loaded

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

139,713KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6484173
  Stock #: U11391A
  VIN: 2HGFB2F72DH000394

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
  Interior Colour
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 139,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2013 Honda Civic Touring Heated Leather Seats|Remote Starter|Navigation|Sunroof|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Engine Block Heater, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Driver Electric Seat

