2013 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.