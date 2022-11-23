2013 Honda Civic

$11,994 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 9 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9411202

9411202 Stock #: U11756A

U11756A VIN: 2HGFB2F42DH100310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 191,974 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features USB port

