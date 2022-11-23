$11,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2013 Honda Civic
LX|Htd Seats|56MPG|Cruise|AC|Keyless Entry|Local
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$11,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9411202
- Stock #: U11756A
- VIN: 2HGFB2F42DH100310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,974 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Civic LX - Just Arrived
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Traction control.
1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC
Reviews:
* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.