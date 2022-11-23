Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

191,974 KM

Details Description Features

$11,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX|Htd Seats|56MPG|Cruise|AC|Keyless Entry|Local

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX|Htd Seats|56MPG|Cruise|AC|Keyless Entry|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 9411202
  2. 9411202
  3. 9411202
  4. 9411202
  5. 9411202
  6. 9411202
  7. 9411202
  8. 9411202
Contact Seller

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

191,974KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9411202
  • Stock #: U11756A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F42DH100310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic LX - Just Arrived

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Traction control.



1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC



Reviews:

* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 135,812 KM
$11,993 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 69,963 KM
$39,994 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 68,307 KM
$34,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory