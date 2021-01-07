2013 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.