Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda CR-V

110,366 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

EX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 6484170
  2. 6484170
  3. 6484170
  4. 6484170
  5. 6484170
  6. 6484170
  7. 6484170
  8. 6484170
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,366KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6484170
  • Stock #: U11387A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H53DH106826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2013 Honda CR-V EX Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|Backup Camera|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2013 Honda Civic Tou...
 139,713 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V EX|W...
 110,366 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey T...
 93,101 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory