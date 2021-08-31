Menu
2013 Honda Fit

99,649 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

LX|Remote Starter - Just Arrived

2013 Honda Fit

LX|Remote Starter - Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7646896
  • Stock #: H21284A
  • VIN: LUCGE8H53D3001819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cool Turquoise Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2013 Honda Fit LX



This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls.



1.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
USB port

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

