1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Our 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4X4 is shown in Bright White. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that produces 290hp connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission giving you plenty of confidence on the road. This well-trimmed Four Wheel Drive SUV offers approximately 10.2L/100km on the open road plus shows off towing equipment offered up with the Overland and the perfect photo opportunity you will have for your first off-road excursion and provides a premium look and feel with 20-inch wheels. Inside, the Overland quality, performance, and overall refinement are amazing starting with leather heated front seating, genuine wood, sunroof, keyless Entry-N-Go, remote start, a 6.5-inch color navigation touch screen, and Bluetooth connectivity to name a few. Our Jeep adds such safety features as integrated turn signal mirrors, daytime running lights and self-leveling, high-intensity discharge headlights. With Jeep leading the way in innovative technologies that are designed to protect you and your family, this Grand Cherokee is a must-have. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
