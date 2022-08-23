Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

168,347 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

Unlimited Sahara

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,347KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8984593
  • Stock #: 148590
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0DL657061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 148590
  • Mileage 168,347 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Rollover protection bars
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

