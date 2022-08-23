2013 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 3 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8984593

8984593 Stock #: 148590

148590 VIN: 1C4BJWEG0DL657061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 148590

Mileage 168,347 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Rollover protection bars Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors GPS System Hill Ascent Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.