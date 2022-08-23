$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelleher Ford
888-422-7156
2013 Jeep Wrangler
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
888-422-7156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,347KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8984593
- Stock #: 148590
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG0DL657061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 148590
- Mileage 168,347 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Rollover protection bars
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelleher Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6