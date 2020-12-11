+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful in Gray, our 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan delivers dynamic handling, brilliant style, and impressive efficiency! It's powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder and an electric motor that together produce 206hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that rewards you with quick acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive team achieves approximately 5.9L/100km on the open road. Sleek and sporty with unique alloy wheels, our Kia Optima Hybrid exudes confidence and class! Open the door to the masterfully crafted Hybrid cabin and check out the special gauge cluster that displays hybrid power flow and overall driving style efficiency. You'll be immediately impressed with the attention to detail and amenities such as a rearview camera, upscale cloth seats, a power driver's seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and more. Keep your eyes on the road while staying safely connected via Bluetooth and listen to your favorite songs courtesy of a great sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface. Now, buckle up and relish this ride! A top safety pick, our Optima Hybrid is well-equipped with advanced safety features to provide priceless peace of mind. Reward yourself with the security, style, and stellar efficiency of this Kia sedan. This is certainly an intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
