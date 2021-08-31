+ taxes & licensing
Enjoy innovative technology, a quiet cabin, and a comfortable ride in our 2013 Lincoln MKX AWD in White Platinum Tri-Coat. Powered by a spirited 3.7 Litre V6 that generates 306hp while mated to a responsive 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive team rewards you with approximately 9.4L 100km on the open road. Our great-looking crossover SUV turns heads with its 18-inch alloy wheels and all-around sleek look. Inside the Lincoln MKX, you'll appreciate conveniences such as keyless ignition entry, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, the MyKey system, a power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Relax in heated and ventilated power leather seats with driver memory functions and take hold of the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. MyLincoln Touch and Sync electronics interface with Bluetooth and iPod connectivity help to keep you in touch while a ten-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, and an SD card reader allows you to listen to whatever tunes suit your mood. This Lincoln will keep you safe with anti-lock disc brakes, stability, and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags are all in place to keep you safe from harm as you make your way. Our Lincoln MKX represents everything you need and want! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
