Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lincoln MKX

176,179 KM

Details Description

$16,779

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,779

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

Contact Seller
2013 Lincoln MKX

2013 Lincoln MKX

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lincoln MKX

Base

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 8018616
  2. 8018616
  3. 8018616
  4. 8018616
  5. 8018616
  6. 8018616
  7. 8018616
  8. 8018616
  9. 8018616
  10. 8018616
  11. 8018616
  12. 8018616
  13. 8018616
  14. 8018616
  15. 8018616
  16. 8018616
  17. 8018616
  18. 8018616
  19. 8018616
  20. 8018616
  21. 8018616
  22. 8018616
  23. 8018616
  24. 8018616
  25. 8018616
  26. 8018616
Contact Seller

$16,779

+ taxes & licensing

176,179KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8018616
  • Stock #: Z4361
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK8DBL30373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 176,179 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy innovative technology, a quiet cabin, and a comfortable ride in our 2013 Lincoln MKX AWD in White Platinum Tri-Coat. Powered by a spirited 3.7 Litre V6 that generates 306hp while mated to a responsive 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive team rewards you with approximately 9.4L 100km on the open road. Our great-looking crossover SUV turns heads with its 18-inch alloy wheels and all-around sleek look. Inside the Lincoln MKX, you'll appreciate conveniences such as keyless ignition entry, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, the MyKey system, a power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Relax in heated and ventilated power leather seats with driver memory functions and take hold of the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. MyLincoln Touch and Sync electronics interface with Bluetooth and iPod connectivity help to keep you in touch while a ten-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, and an SD card reader allows you to listen to whatever tunes suit your mood. This Lincoln will keep you safe with anti-lock disc brakes, stability, and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags are all in place to keep you safe from harm as you make your way. Our Lincoln MKX represents everything you need and want! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2015 Ford Escape SE
 99,500 KM
$18,979 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 2500...
 150,000 KM
$61,218 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1
 87,035 KM
$16,979 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory