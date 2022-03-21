$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA2
GX with AC|Local|Clean|55MPG|
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
149,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8937406
- Stock #: M12308
- VIN: JM1DE1KY1D0154461
- Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,969 KM
All services up to date and enjoy 50+ MPG
Air Conditioning
Winter Tires
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7