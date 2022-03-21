Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA2

149,969 KM

Forman Honda

GX with AC|Local|Clean|55MPG|

GX with AC|Local|Clean|55MPG|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

149,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8937406
  • Stock #: M12308
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY1D0154461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda2, winter tires included! 5dr Auto HB, Local, A/C, Power windows, AM/FM/CD, AUX, Safety inspected, Warranty available.
All services up to date and enjoy 50+ MPG

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Winter Tires

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

