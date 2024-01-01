Menu
Experience the biggest thing in small with this super low km 2013 Mini Cooper Countryman, a compact FWD 4-door SUV. Powered by a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, this vehicle packs a punch while remaining fuel-efficient. With 17-inch alloy wheels, its stylish and practical for city driving. Inside, enjoy the luxurious heated leather seats that add comfort to every journey. Theres ample space to comfortably seat 5 passengers and enjoy the iconic Mini Cooper styling. The CD audio system features Bluetooth, USB interface, and 6 speakers for your listening pleasure. You can also soak up the sun through the dual sunroofs, bringing the outside in and making every drive a joy.

At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

56,707 KM

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

56,707KM
Used
VIN WMWZB3C5XDWM07270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TRD212
  • Mileage 56,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the biggest thing in small with this super low km 2013 Mini Cooper Countryman, a compact FWD 4-door SUV. Powered by a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, this vehicle packs a punch while remaining fuel-efficient. With 17-inch alloy wheels, it's stylish and practical for city driving. Inside, enjoy the luxurious heated leather seats that add comfort to every journey. There's ample space to comfortably seat 5 passengers and enjoy the iconic Mini Cooper styling. The CD audio system features Bluetooth, USB interface, and 6 speakers for your listening pleasure. You can also soak up the sun through the dual sunroofs, bringing the outside in and making every drive a joy.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

