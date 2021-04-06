+ taxes & licensing
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Our 2013 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4X4 proudly shown in a Prairie Pearl Coat exterior finish, is ready for a fresh boss like you. Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 offering 395hp while tethered to a strong and efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive combination offers exceptional towing capability plus still returns approximately 11.8L/100km on the open road. Enjoy the spray in bed-liner with removable tailgate, great-looking 20-inch wheels, dual exhaust, quad-lens headlamps, power heated chrome side-view mirrors that fold away and chrome accents. Inside you will see a practical set-up that allows this Laramie to provide convenience as well as luxury. Climb in and feel the heated leather seats, grab on to the leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and find your way in comfort with the touch screen media center which provides Navigation, a backup camera and CD/MP3 Player with available Satellite Radio. In addition to the comfortable seating, you have power-adjustable pedals with memory, and a power sliding rear window. The upgraded RAM 1500 Laramie has heavy-duty front and rear shocks, four-wheel ABS, Hill Start Assist and Trailer Sway Control for your towing needs. Step up to this great looking workhorse that was built for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
