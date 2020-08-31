Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

172,482 KM

Details Description Features

$10,379

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,379

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5790621
  2. 5790621
  3. 5790621
  4. 5790621
  5. 5790621
  6. 5790621
  7. 5790621
  8. 5790621
  9. 5790621
Contact Seller

$10,379

+ taxes & licensing

172,482KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5790621
  • Stock #: H20465A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8DC937571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2013 Toyota Corolla CE Power Mirrors|AM/FM Stereo|Adjustable Steering Wheel|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2015 Mazda CX-5 GT|W...
 60,487 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 25,066 KM
$52,708 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 35,555 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory