2013 Toyota Tacoma

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8937409

8937409 Stock #: U11700

U11700 VIN: 5TFMU4FN5DX016112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # U11700

Mileage 111,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.