2013 Toyota Tacoma

111,288 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

1-800-675-8367

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

Camera|Btooth|Clean|4WD

2013 Toyota Tacoma

Camera|Btooth|Clean|4WD

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8937409
  • Stock #: U11700
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN5DX016112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U11700
  • Mileage 111,288 KM

Vehicle Description

The Tacoma is a good mid-size pickup that is available in a variety of guises to suit virtually any pickup buyers needs, and all benefit from Toyotas reputation for quality and offer good value. -Car and Driver This 2013 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.



The 2013 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup that has stood the test of time and just keeps getting better. The Tacoma is a versatile truck that provides the utility benefits of a pickup with fuel savings you will appreciate. Its size makes it easy to maneuver but do not let its smaller stature fool you, it is still very capable of hauling and towing when you need it to.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 111,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

