$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2013 Toyota Tacoma
2013 Toyota Tacoma
Camera|Btooth|Clean|4WD
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
111,288KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8937409
- Stock #: U11700
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN5DX016112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U11700
- Mileage 111,288 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup that has stood the test of time and just keeps getting better. The Tacoma is a versatile truck that provides the utility benefits of a pickup with fuel savings you will appreciate. Its size makes it easy to maneuver but do not let its smaller stature fool you, it is still very capable of hauling and towing when you need it to.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 111,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7