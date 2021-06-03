+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
A GREAT DEAL OF DESIGN. This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 5-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, 6-way manual adjustable front seats, auxiliary input, Body coloured bumpers and door handles, Chrome surround on air vents, Diversity antenna, Drivers and passenger front and side airbags and front and rear side curtain protection, Front and rear disc brakes, Front and rear interior lights, Height adjustable and telescopic steering column, Power door locks, Power windows, RCD radio with single in dash CD player and 4 speakers, Rear seat head restraints for all seating positions.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
