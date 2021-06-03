Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

80,650 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

S #low kms #Local vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

S #low kms #Local vehicle

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

80,650KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7168448
  Stock #: PFP-214
  VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1DM420028

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Stock # PFP-214
  Mileage 80,650 KM

Vehicle Description

A GREAT DEAL OF DESIGN. This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 5-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, 6-way manual adjustable front seats, auxiliary input, Body coloured bumpers and door handles, Chrome surround on air vents, Diversity antenna, Drivers and passenger front and side airbags and front and rear side curtain protection, Front and rear disc brakes, Front and rear interior lights, Height adjustable and telescopic steering column, Power door locks, Power windows, RCD radio with single in dash CD player and 4 speakers, Rear seat head restraints for all seating positions.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

