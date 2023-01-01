2014 BMW 3 Series

$17,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 5 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10230989

10230989 Stock #: R23259A

R23259A VIN: WBA3B3C53EJ982086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,555 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.