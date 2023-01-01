Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

147,555 KM

Details Description Features

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - Just Arrived

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 10230989
  2. 10230989
  3. 10230989
  4. 10230989
  5. 10230989
  6. 10230989
Contact Seller

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10230989
  • Stock #: R23259A
  • VIN: WBA3B3C53EJ982086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive All Wheel Drive - Just Arrived

This rare vehicle will not last long, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Anthracite Headliner, Automatic temperature control, Black Door Mirror Caps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Gloss Black Interior Trim, Matte Coral Red Highlight Trim Finishers, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear-View Camera, Sport Line, Sport Line Aesthetic Elements, Sport Seats, Wheels: 18 x 8 Lt Alloy Double-Spoke (Style 397), Without Lines Designation Outside.



2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged



Reviews:

* Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. Performance from six-cylinder models is said to be excellent, as is the up-level stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2020 Honda Odyssey E...
 53,427 KM
$46,510 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX|H...
 68,223 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 57,646 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory