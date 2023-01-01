$17,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive - Just Arrived
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
- Listing ID: 10230989
- Stock #: R23259A
- VIN: WBA3B3C53EJ982086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,555 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive All Wheel Drive - Just Arrived
This rare vehicle will not last long, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Anthracite Headliner, Automatic temperature control, Black Door Mirror Caps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Gloss Black Interior Trim, Matte Coral Red Highlight Trim Finishers, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Rear-View Camera, Sport Line, Sport Line Aesthetic Elements, Sport Seats, Wheels: 18 x 8 Lt Alloy Double-Spoke (Style 397), Without Lines Designation Outside.
2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. Performance from six-cylinder models is said to be excellent, as is the up-level stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
