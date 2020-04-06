1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Our 2014 Buick Encore Premium AWD Crossover on display in White Pearl Tricoat boasts a versatile interior, nimble handling, and innovative technology. Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Litre Ecotec 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive machine reaches approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway. Heated side mirrors, fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, and beautifully designed painted alloy wheels accentuate the sculpted contours of our Encore. Inside, our Premium comes with detailed designs and indulgent comforts such as heated leather front seats and a heated steering wheel. Remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, sunroof, and a six-way power driver seat are convenient; while split-folding rear seats and a fold-flat front passenger seat add to the flexibility. IntelliLink interface with a touchscreen, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity, and a Bose 7-speaker sound system with available satellite radio/iPod interface allow you to stay connected and listen to whatever music suits your mood. Buick offers advanced safety features such as a blind spot monitoring system, parking sensors, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and StabiliTrak traction control provide outstanding safety for everyone in the vehicle. OnStar also offers peace of mind with automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, and other services. A sumptuous interior plus responsive performance set Encore apart. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.
