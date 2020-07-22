Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick Encore

109,286 KM

Details Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Encore

2014 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Leather *Heated Seats/Wheel* *Bose Sound*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Leather *Heated Seats/Wheel* *Bose Sound*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

  1. 5389481
  2. 5389481
  3. 5389481
  4. 5389481
  5. 5389481
  6. 5389481
  7. 5389481
  8. 5389481
  9. 5389481
  10. 5389481
  11. 5389481
  12. 5389481
  13. 5389481
  14. 5389481
  15. 5389481
  16. 5389481
  17. 5389481
  18. 5389481
  19. 5389481
  20. 5389481
  21. 5389481
  22. 5389481
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5389481
  • Stock #: W5251
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB9EB532192

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

109,286KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,286 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Compact Spare Tire
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Power Rear Window
BACKUP CAMERA
Cell Phone Hookup
Electronic Climate Control
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Power Rear Side Windows
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Blind spot information system
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Marshall Motors

2014 Dodge Journey A...
 160,850 KM
$11,724 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-250 Supe...
 166,056 KM
$23,839 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey A...
 123,241 KM
$16,332 + tax & lic

Email Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory