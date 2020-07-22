2014 Buick Encore

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes Onstar Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE Compact Spare Tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows Power Rear Window

Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Cell Phone Hookup Electronic Climate Control Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Not Equipped for Third Row Seat Power Rear Side Windows Remote Engine Start -OEM Blind spot information system Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights

