2014 Buick Encore

89,996 KM

Details

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2014 Buick Encore

2014 Buick Encore

Leather|Loaded|AWD|Local|Clean|39MPG

2014 Buick Encore

Leather|Loaded|AWD|Local|Clean|39MPG

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

89,996KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8450673
  Stock #: H22159A
  VIN: KL4CJGSB0EB640989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H22159A
  • Mileage 89,996 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Buick Encore Leather - Loaded



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Traction control.



ECOTEC 1.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT Turbocharged

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

Reviews:

* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
FULLY EQUIPPED

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

