2014 Chevrolet Cruze

93,567 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2LT Auto #leather seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

93,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10463430
  • Stock #: TRD184
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB7E7325473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD184
  • Mileage 93,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Why settle for less when you can have it all with this low-kilometer 2014 Cruze 2LT? This sedan is driven by an efficient 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, mated to a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, offering a balance of performance and economy.
Stay informed and on track with the driver information center, complete with a compass for added convenience. Enjoy easy access to your vehicle with remote keyless entry.
The leather-wrapped steering wheel not only adds a touch of luxury but also features Bluetooth controls, allowing you to make calls and manage audio settings without taking your hands off the wheel. The USB port keeps your devices charged and connected.
The 16-inch aluminum wheels not only enhance the vehicle's style but also contribute to a comfortable ride. Maneuvering is made easier with the rear vision backup camera, ensuring safer parking and backing up.
Inside, you'll find leather seating, adding to the overall comfort and sophistication of the vehicle. During colder weather, the heated front seats provide warmth and coziness. Find your ideal driving position with the power driver's seat.
Stay entertained and connected with the 7-inch color infotainment screen, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, and the convenience of a remote start system.
In summary, the 2014 Cruze 2LT is proof that you can indeed have it all. With its efficient engine, comfortable features, and technology options, it's designed to make every drive a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000 km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance

Includes a bonus set of winter tires on rims

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

