$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  129,329KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5262347
  Stock #: 0S012A
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7188088
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, OnStar, SiriusXM! Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Brandon. The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 129,329 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.planetkia.ca/en/form/financing-freshstart/11 It has been inspected by our certified technicians to ensure all safety requirements have been met. We have on the spot financing to help you get approved today. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brandon. o~o

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

