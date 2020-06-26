+ taxes & licensing

Bluetooth, OnStar, SiriusXM! Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Brandon. The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 129,329 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.planetkia.ca/en/form/financing-freshstart/11 It has been inspected by our certified technicians to ensure all safety requirements have been met. We have on the spot financing to help you get approved today. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brandon. o~o
