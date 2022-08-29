Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

89,262 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

LTZ|Htd Lthr|Htd Seats|Low KMS|Just Arrived

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

89,262KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9182728
  • Stock #: 42075B
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SB9E7202977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Remote Start!



This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.



The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This low mileage Cruze has just 89000 kms. It's metallic black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forman Honda

