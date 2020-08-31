Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

97,498 KM

$15,693

+ tax & licensing
$15,693

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT|Warranty|Local

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT|Warranty|Local

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$15,693

+ taxes & licensing

97,498KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5824382
  Stock #: R20478A
  VIN: 2GNFLFEK2E6131256

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Jet Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 97,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Bluetooth Audio/Music, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.



2.4L 4-Cylinder DI DOHC

Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

