1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Our dynamic 2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD shown in Summit White has the efficiency you want, the space you need, and the style you crave. Motivated by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that generates 182hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This nimble five-passenger All Wheel Drive Crossover attains approximately 7.4L 100km on the open road and even offers an Eco button to further maximize efficiency. That provides refinement and responsiveness for a pleasant drive you'll look forward to each day. The athletic exterior of the 2LT with 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rack side rails, and fog lights lends itself to a handsome look with a demeanor that is sophisticated, yet understated. Inside the 2LT cabin, you feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort and a 60 40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines. Remote start, heated front seats, a touchscreen with MyLink interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity and integration, and a premium sound system are just a sample of what awaits you in this well-appointed cabin. A top safety pick, our Chevrolet Equinox demonstrates a commitment to excellence with standard safety features as well as a steel safety cage, rearview camera, anti-lock disc brakes, and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response. This is truly the complete package. You've got to get behind the wheel to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
